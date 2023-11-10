Fast start propels Bushland Falcons to dominant playoff win over Brownfield

Tanner Adams breaks free for an early touchdown in the Falcons win over Brownfield.
Tanner Adams breaks free for an early touchdown in the Falcons win over Brownfield.(KCBD)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 10, 2023
AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - Bushland took down Brownfield on Thursday night with a 59-13 win.

The Falcons stormed out to an early lead in the game as Tanner Adams took a screen pass from Dawson Jaco 68 yards to the house on the very first snap of the game.

After the Bushland defense forced a three-and-out, the Falcons put together another short two-play drive which was capped off by a Slade Perry touchdown. That put Bushland up 14-0 less than a minute into the game.

The Falcons continued to pour it on as they found the endzone once more with Easton Fuentas punching in the score to make it 21-0 and the team kept rolling from there in route to the big win.

Bushland will play the winner of Friday’s game between Jim Ned and Whitesboro in the area round.

