DoubleTree By Hilton Hotel in Downtown Midland requesting funds from MDC to renovate the hotel

By Armando Gomez
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 6:24 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The Doubletree by Hilton hotel in Downtown Midland requested fifteen million dollars from the Midland Development Corporation in order to renovate the hotel.

This is the first-time DoubleTree by Hilton is requesting funds to revamp the hotel.

There were plans to upgrade it three years ago, but they had to be put on hold.

“We were planning on doing a renovation in twenty-twenty. We were ready to ramp up and we had saved money and we had everything in place to get it going and then Covid happened.” said Managing Partner of DoubleTree by Hilton Shafik Tejani.

The hotel lost seven to eight million dollars per year since Covid.

The impact of the pandemic caused an employee shortage at the hotel.

“For sure one-hundred people that is the biggest layoff. We never laid people off. We may be fired people for nonperformance but as far as letting people go because business got slow. We never did that.” said Tejani.

The fifteen million dollars will fix the hotel rooms, the elevators, and extend the lobby.

It will also add new features in the hotel for guests to enjoy.

“We want to add a Starbucks kiosk down here. We want to expand the bar, double or triple the size,” said Tejani.

There have been many upgrades around the city of Midland in the last few years.

DoubleTree by Hilton hotel would be the latest revamp.

“Revitalization of Downtown has been a city council priority. It is the economic heart of the city so it’s kind of a barometer for the city overall” said Executive Director of Midland Development Corporation Sarah Harris.

The next board meeting is in early December to discuss remodeling the hotel.

