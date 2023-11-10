Christan McGuire leads Canyon to 17-point comeback playoff victory over Old High

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Canyon Eagles were trailing by 17 points midway through the second quarter against Wichita Falls, putting the season in serious jeopardy in the opening round of the postseason.

However, the Eagles weren’t going down without a fight.

A late second quarter touchdown from Boston Bell to Jacob Burris as the clock hit triple zeros brought things back to a manageable deficit heading into halftime.

After an interception on the first drive of the second half, the Eagles were pinned on their own three-yard line on their next offensive possession. That’s when things really took a swing Canyon’s way.

The Eagles mounted a 97-yard drive spear-headed by their dominating rushing attack. Christian McGuire punched in the touchdown to cap it off, cutting the Wichita Falls lead to 26-21 following a two-point conversion.

Canyon then forced another three-and-out on defense, their second of the half, which led to yet another Christian McGuire rushing touchdown on the ensuing drive to give Canyon its first lead of the game.

The Christian McGuire show continued, with the senior scoring another touchdown to make it 37-26 and then coming up with an interception on defense later in the fourth quarter.

All told, Canyon outscored Wichita Falls 42-7 to end the game and rushed for over 400 yards in the 51-33 victory.

“We went into the locker room and just trusted out seniors to lead.” Canyon head coach Todd Winfrey told TPSN broadcaster Lucas Kinsey after the win. “We talked a lot before this game started that, this time of year it’s time for coaches to step back and time for the players, the team leaders to lead. I thought that’s what our kids did.”

The Eagles now await the conclusion of tomorrow’s game between Estacado and Bowie to find out who their area round opponent will be.

