More clouds and more chill!
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 5:45 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, November 11th, 2023: More clouds are in the forecast for the Veteran’s Day weekend as another disturbance approaches West Texas. This will keep temperatures kinda chilly through Sunday but any rain looks to hold off until early next week.

Showers to start the week on Monday but then it looks like a break from the clouds...rain and chilly temperatures as milder weather returns for the rest of the week.

