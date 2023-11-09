Tx Panhandle high school football livestreams for Nov. 9 and 10

TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams
TPSN Watch Football High School Livestreams(KFDA)
By Kaitlin Zamora
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 11:59 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - TPSN will have audio livestreams for the high school football games on November 9 and 10.

THURSDAY

You can listen to the Canyon vs Wichita Falls game at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the West Plains vs Clint game at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

FRIDAY

You can listen to the Palo Duro vs Canutillo game at 2:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Amarillo High vs Bel Air game at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Tascosa vs Del Valle game at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

You can listen to the Randall vs Burkburnett game at 6:30 p.m. CLICK HERE.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night
OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday
FILE - SWAT team
Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene
(Source: Midland ISD)
Midland ISD bond passes: Only 25% of registered voters cast a ballot
ECISD
ECISD Bond Proposition A passes, B and C fail: Only 11.9% of registered voters cast a ballot
ARREST
600 grams of Marijuana found in Midland drug bust

Latest News

Legacy vs Odessa
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy claims sixth straight title in win over Odessa
Alpine vs Crane
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane claims the district title after defeating Alpine 41-32
Odessa Permian vs. Midland football
RECAP: Permian clinches playoff spot by knocking off Midland High
Big Spring vs. Andrews football
HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews beats Big Spring 62-27, both headed to playoffs.
mIDLAND cHRISTIAN VS FORT WORTH
HIGHLIGHTS: Midland Christian defeats Fort Worth Southwest 58-3