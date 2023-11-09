Travis Kelce is planning to join Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour, sources say
(CNN) - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly taking their love international.
Sources say the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is planning to travel to Argentina for the pop star’s Eras Tour. Swift has three shows lined up in Buenos Aires this week.
Travis Kelce has some time in his schedule because the Chiefs have a bye this weekend.
He even teased a possible trip to somewhere sunny and “south” on the latest episode of his podcast “New Heights” with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.
“South of the equator?” Jason Kelce said to his brother on the podcast.
Travis Kelce and Swift’s relationship has been heating up since she attended one of his football games in September.
