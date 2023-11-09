Travis Kelce is planning to join Taylor Swift in Argentina for Eras Tour, sources say

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts when being asked about Taylor Swift in...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce reacts when being asked about Taylor Swift in Frankfurt, Germany, Friday, Nov. 3, 2023. (AP Photo/Michael Probst)(AP)
By CNN Newsource Staff and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 8:24 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly taking their love international.

Sources say the Kansas City Chiefs tight end is planning to travel to Argentina for the pop star’s Eras Tour. Swift has three shows lined up in Buenos Aires this week.

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead...
Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, center left, and singer Taylor Swift leave Arrowhead stadium after an NFL football game between the Chiefs and the Los Angeles Chargers, Sunday, Oct. 22, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(AP)

Travis Kelce has some time in his schedule because the Chiefs have a bye this weekend.

He even teased a possible trip to somewhere sunny and “south” on the latest episode of his podcast “New Heights” with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles center Jason Kelce.

“South of the equator?” Jason Kelce said to his brother on the podcast.

Travis Kelce and Swift’s relationship has been heating up since she attended one of his football games in September.

Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago...
Taylor Swift, center, attended the Kansas City Chiefs NFL football game against the Chicago Bears with Travis Kelce's mother, Donna Kelce, at lower left, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023 in Kansas City, Mo.(Reed Hoffmann | AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. Gray News contributed to this report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night
OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday
FILE - SWAT team
Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene
(Source: Midland ISD)
Midland ISD bond passes: Only 25% of registered voters cast a ballot
ECISD
ECISD Bond Proposition A passes, B and C fail: Only 11.9% of registered voters cast a ballot
ARREST
600 grams of Marijuana found in Midland drug bust

Latest News

He made threats to the officers while in the back of a squad car.
Ex-NHL player threatened police, their families during arrest, bodycam shows
FILE - The exterior of the MGM Grand hotel-casino is pictured on Sept. 20, 2023, in Las Vegas....
Las Vegas hotel workers union and MGM agree to tentative contract after deal with Caesars
Striking SAG-AFTRA members pick out signs for a picket line outside Netflix studios, Wednesday,...
The Hollywood strikes are over. Here’s when you could see your favorite stars and shows return
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks at the Amtrak Bear Maintenance Facility, Monday, Nov. 6,...
Biden goes to an Illinois auto plant saved by a labor deal as he promotes a worker-centered economy