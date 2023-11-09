Signing Day: Area Athletes Sign for College Athletics

The fall national signing period began on Wednesday allowing prospective high school athletes...
The fall national signing period began on Wednesday allowing prospective high school athletes an opportunity to sign their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the next level.(MGN)
By Pete Christy
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 7:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - 24 area athletes from eight area schools put pen to paper on Wednesday to play college athletics. Here is a list by school on who will be competing at the next level.

Frenship:

Baseball - Landon Hutcheson - Blinn College; Brooks Roberson – Louisiana Tech University; Bryce LeBlanc – Odessa College

Basketball - Abby Boyce - Southern Nazarene; Abbi Holder - Eastern New Mexico University; Gabby Morales - Trinity Valley Community College

Cross Country - Brett Cram - Mars Hill University; Amaya Mendoza-LCU

Golf - Hunter Welch - Midland College

Soccer - Mia Chambliss – Lubbock Christian University; Callaway Scott – Oklahoma Christian University; Makayla Varela – University of Texas - Dallas

Softball - Kynlee Bowlin – University of Texas - Arlington

Lubbock-Cooper

Basketball - Majik Esquivel -Angelo State; Carisa Cortez - Midwestern

Soccer - Sienna Bueno - LCU

Lubbock High

Soccer - Audrey Pool- McMurry University

Idalou

Basketball - Kira Fox

New Home

Basketball - Addy Burns - Angelo State; Payton Conner - Rogers State

Baseball - Logan Addison - Texas Tech

Springlake-Earth

Track & Cross Country - Taytum Goodman - Texas Tech

Borden County

Softball - Rexie Sanders - McMurry

All Saints

Golf - Luke D’Alise - Texas Tech

Copyright 2023 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night
OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday
FILE - SWAT team
Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene
Corey White, 33
Former Midland youth minister, faces 10 years in prison on Child Pornography charges
(Source: Midland ISD)
Midland ISD bond passes: Only 25% of registered voters cast a ballot
ECISD
ECISD Bond Proposition A passes, B and C fail: Only 11.9% of registered voters cast a ballot

Latest News

Midland Christian Football Kicker Mason Horton Honoring his family in Ukraine.
Midland Christian Kicker Mason Horton Honoring his Family in Ukraine
Wink Lady Cats volleyball
HIGHLIGHTS: Wink beats Forsan to advance to volleyball Regionals
Legacy vs Odessa
HIGHLIGHTS: Legacy claims sixth straight title in win over Odessa
Alpine vs Crane
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane claims the district title after defeating Alpine 41-32
Alpine vs Crane
HIGHLIGHTS: Crane remains undefeated in district after defeating Alpine 41-32