MISD reacts to $1.4 billion bond passing

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -After months of back and forth talk between Midlanders, people voted in favor of the $1.4 billion dollar proposition that will bring lots of upgrades to the school district.

Less than 23,000 Midlanders voted last night, and the majority of made a point about the state of the current schools in MISD.

Now, it’s up to the school district to make the propositions a reality, which has already begun.

Now that the bond was passed, Midland ISD can begin work on making sure everything on prop a is running smoothly. One of the first things will come next week.

The school district is assigning a bond program manager to oversee the plans for the construction, upgrades, security measures and more.

The new schools that are going to be built already have an expected date.

“So you can anticipate safety and security and improvements to aging facilities, to start taking place right away. And then in 2025 the new elementary school will open, and in 2028 the grade reconfiguration and the two new high schools will open up.” said the Chief Communications Officer at MISD, Lyndsey White.

White said MISD is excited to be able to get to work and improve Midland ISD for the future students.

One person who’s excited to help MISD, is Bryan Murry. who back in June had to resign as board president due to a state nepotism law.

Last night he was elected to the board in district 7. And he’s excited to be back and ready to get back to work.

One thing that he loves about this bond is to be able to realign the grades with the new schools, and put sixth graders in middle schools.

“And then moving that down, that creates more space in our elementaries where we can create early childhood preschool classes and so it’s going to open up 1400 seats. So that we can get out to more students that underprivileged less social economic.” said District 7 Board Elect, Bryan Murry.

Murry just like many other MISD employees are ready to get to work. and even though this bond is for infrastructure upgrades, the school districts focus is still toward maintaining trained teachers.

“Making sure that our teachers are staying with us, that we’re recruiting good teachers, and that they’re happy. So that we retain all of them and from there we’ll just move into taking care of kids. Because those teachers, our teachers at MISD, their the ones that make a difference.” said Murry.

Midland ISD officials say that they’re just happy that Midland residents went out to vote whether it was for or against the bond.

