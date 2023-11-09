Midland installs new building in city park

New building installed in Midland Park
By CBS7 Staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:12 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland installed a new building at Reyes-Mashburn-Nelms Park Wednesday.

The prefabricated structure was installed at the east end of the park’s turf football field and will serve as a restroom and concessions building.

The city says this was done to enhance the park experience for youth sports leagues using these fields.

“It’s mainly used for the restroom facilities, and also, when whoever’s running the tournament or league, they can use the money from the concession stand to maybe pay for trophies or balls, or whatever they need for the tournament or league,” said Andy Dominguez, construction supervisor for the City of Midland.

Now that the building has been placed the contractor working on the project will finish the plumbing and electrical work… and then city employees will make finishing touches with concrete and caulking.

The project is expected to be completed by Thanksgiving.

