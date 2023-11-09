Jack Box gets spot in People’s ‘Sexiest Man Alive’ issue

Restaurant mascot Jack Box got a spot in People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue.
Restaurant mascot Jack Box got a spot in People's "Sexiest Man Alive" issue.(Jack in the Box)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 1:52 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Jack in the Box is thinking outside the box.

The fast food chain says its mascot and CEO, Jack Box, is included in People’s “Sexiest Man Alive” issue.

This would make him the first restaurant mascot to join the ranks.

The restaurant said Jack Box is the winner of the inaugural category “Sexiest Jack.”

His placement comes after a change.org petition to have him named the sexiest man alive got thousands of signatures.

Jack in the Box says that, even though Jack Box was snubbed for the cover, he’s thrilled to own the “Sexiest Jack Alive” title.

You’re going to have to take Jack in the Box’s word for it though, as there’s no confirmation from People.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night
OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday
FILE - SWAT team
Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene
(Source: Midland ISD)
Midland ISD bond passes: Only 25% of registered voters cast a ballot
ECISD
ECISD Bond Proposition A passes, B and C fail: Only 11.9% of registered voters cast a ballot
ARREST
600 grams of Marijuana found in Midland drug bust

Latest News

West Virginia Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin speaks with reporters outside the newly renovated...
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia says he won’t seek reelection in 2024
A Senate committee put U.S. aviation under a spotlight Thursday amid rising close call safety...
Senate examines air travel incidents by US carriers
A construction worker was killed Thursday in Florida when an excavator flipped over.
Excavator flips over, hits and kills construction worker
Will Ferrell in his role as Buddy from the movie "Elf" in 2003.
‘Elf’ is coming back to theaters for 20th anniversary celebration
Alanis Morissette arrives at the opening night red carpet for "Jagged Little Pill" on...
Alanis Morissette announces summer tour with Joan Jett