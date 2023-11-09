CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, November 10th, 2023

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 10th, 2023: Look for more chilly conditions for the end of the week as low clouds will keep the cold in place. A few areas of light rain will linger for Friday but any and all rainfall amounts look to be light and less than .20″.

After a touch milder and drier weekend...another disturbance will roll in on Monday putting more rain and a touch of chill back in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.