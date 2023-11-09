CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, November 10th, 2023

Staying Chilly!
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/9/23 PM
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Nov. 9, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 10th, 2023: Look for more chilly conditions for the end of the week as low clouds will keep the cold in place. A few areas of light rain will linger for Friday but any and all rainfall amounts look to be light and less than .20″.

After a touch milder and drier weekend...another disturbance will roll in on Monday putting more rain and a touch of chill back in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night
OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday
FILE - SWAT team
Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene
(Source: Midland ISD)
Midland ISD bond passes: Only 25% of registered voters cast a ballot
ECISD
ECISD Bond Proposition A passes, B and C fail: Only 11.9% of registered voters cast a ballot
ARREST
600 grams of Marijuana found in Midland drug bust

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/9/23 PM
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/9/23 PM
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 9th, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, November 8th, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/3/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/3/23