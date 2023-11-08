Veterans Palooza this weekend at the Odessa Jackalopes game

By Matthew Alvarez
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 3:24 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The annual Veterans Palooza is happening Friday, Nov. 10, and Saturday, Nov. 11 at the Ector County Coliseum.

The event is going on during the Odessa Jackalopes game.

Admission is free of charge for all Veterans. There will be military resources available for service members, Veterans, and their families.

During the festivities, there will be a swearing-in ceremony, door prizes, and much more!

This event is presented by the Military Veterans Peer Network and Permiacare.

The Facebook page for the event can be found by clicking here.

