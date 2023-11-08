Suspect identified in McCamey deadly shooting

CANNON JAMES PEOPLES
CANNON JAMES PEOPLES(UPTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 2:55 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: Upton County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man arrested in Tuesday’s deadly shooting as Cannon James Peoples.

The Upton County Sheriff’s Office says Peoples was charged with murder and booked into the Upton County LEC on Wednesday.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Tuesday evening, officers with the Upton County Sheriff’s Office found a man dead from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of West 6th Street.

According to Sheriff Mitchell Upchurch, deputies were quickly able to find the suspected shooter and arrest them.

Upton County Elections Office delayed the release of their results shortly after shots were fired, but it is unclear if the two events are related.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.

No other information is available at this time, but CBS7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night
OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday
FILE - SWAT team
Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene
(Source: Midland ISD)
Midland ISD bond passes: Only 25% of registered voters cast a ballot
ECISD
ECISD Bond Proposition A passes, B and C fail: Only 11.9% of registered voters cast a ballot
ARREST
600 grams of Marijuana found in Midland drug bust

Latest News

Westbrook Logo
Westbrook ISD: Several members of community involved in crash
HIGHLIGHTS: Roscoe takes down McCamey 60-26 to advance
Seminole Indians vs. Pecos Eagles football
HIGHLIGHTS: Seminole destroys Pecos 77-14 to advance to 2nd round
Mike Schlatman prepares hot dogs on his cart at the Midland American Legion Post 19 on Nov. 9.
Veteran-owned NYC-style hot dog business sees success in Midland
Veteran-owned New York style hot dog business sees success in Midland