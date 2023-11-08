Suspect arrested after deadly shooting in McCamey

MCCAMEY, Texas (KOSA) - Tuesday evening, officers with the Upton County Sheriff’s Office found a man dead from gunshot wounds in the 300 block of West 6th Street.

According to Sheriff Mitchell Upchurch, deputies were quickly able to find the suspected shooter and arrest them.

Upton County Elections Office delayed the release of their results shortly after shots were fired, but it is unclear if the two events are related.

The Texas Rangers are now investigating the shooting.

No other information is available at this time, but CBS7 will continue to update this story as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.