Odessa Police Department participating in active shooter training
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -OPD says Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., several local law enforcement agencies will participate in active shooter drills at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 7601 N. Grandview.
It will be closed to non-participants, and OPD asks the public to stay clear of the exercise area until the exercise concludes. The drills are required at certain intervals as a part of emergency management preparedness.
