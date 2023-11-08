Odessa Police Department participating in active shooter training

(KOSA)
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 10:51 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -OPD says Wednesday and Thursday from 8 a.m.-5 p.m., several local law enforcement agencies will participate in active shooter drills at Saint Elizabeth Ann Seton Church at 7601 N. Grandview.

It will be closed to non-participants, and OPD asks the public to stay clear of the exercise area until the exercise concludes. The drills are required at certain intervals as a part of emergency management preparedness.

