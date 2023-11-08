Midland ISD bond passes: Only 25% of registered voters cast a ballot

(Source: Midland ISD)
(Source: Midland ISD)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 9:43 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) - After a lot of back and forth in the community and months of campaigning on both sides, the Midland ISD bond has passed according to unofficial final results.

The $1.4 billion bond started as two propositions that would bring upgrades and new facilities to the school district.

Shortly after the school board accepted the propositions the planning committee agreed to group everything into one proposition.

The bond was met with a lot of controversy as two groups quickly formed in favor and opposition to the bond.

According to the Midland County Elections Office, 94,385 voters were registered for this election, and only 24,162 people voted.

FOR: 12,404 votes

AGAINST: 9,699 votes

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey White, 33
Former Midland youth minister, faces 10 years in prison on Child Pornography charges
OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night
OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday
Nathaniel Martinez, arrested for Murder-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Causing Death
Odessa man arrested after 16-year-old dies of Fentanyl poisoning
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Zachary Hightower walks with his teacher, Shawn Lunsford. The OHS student often sings in...
OHS student spreads joy near and far with TikTok country song covers

Latest News

FILE - SWAT team
Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene
ARREST
600 grams of Marijuana found in Midland drug bust
November 4, 1948 was Clara Edwards’s first day of work at the First State Bank of Monahans. On...
Monahans local celebrates 75 years working at local bank
Monahans local celebrates 75 years working at local bank