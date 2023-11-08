Midland ISD bond passes: Only 25% of registered voters cast a ballot

MIDLAND Texas (KOSA) - After a lot of back and forth in the community and months of campaigning on both sides, the Midland ISD bond has passed according to unofficial final results.

The $1.4 billion bond started as two propositions that would bring upgrades and new facilities to the school district.

Shortly after the school board accepted the propositions the planning committee agreed to group everything into one proposition.

The bond was met with a lot of controversy as two groups quickly formed in favor and opposition to the bond.

According to the Midland County Elections Office, 94,385 voters were registered for this election, and only 24,162 people voted.

FOR: 12,404 votes

AGAINST: 9,699 votes

