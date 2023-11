LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Here’s Pete with final scores from this round of volleyball playoff action

Regional Quarterfinals:

5A

Lubbock-Cooper 3 Amarillo 2 (15-13 5th set)

3A

Denver City 3 Alpine 1

Bushland 3 Lubbock Liberty 0

2A

Ropes 3 Sanford Fritch 1

1A

Klondike 3 Miami 0

