Emergency crews respond to fire at petroleum processing plant in Texas

A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.
A petroleum processing plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday.(Source: KTRK/CNN)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JACINTO COUNTY, Texas (Gray News) - A petroleum plant is on fire in San Jacinto County, Texas, on Wednesday morning, the Precinct 2 Constable reported via social media.

Aerial imagery shows thick, black smoke and flames.

Emergency crews are responding to the scene, and a nearby road has been shut down.

Residents in a five-mile area around the plant have been told to shelter in place, and a nearby private school has been evacuated, the San Jacinto County Office of Emergency Management said via social media.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night
OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday
FILE - SWAT team
Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene
Corey White, 33
Former Midland youth minister, faces 10 years in prison on Child Pornography charges
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

Ivanka Trump arrives at New York Supreme Court, Wednesday, Nov. 8, 2023, in New York. It's...
Ivanka Trump takes witness stand in the civil fraud trial that’s scrutinizing the family business
A sign covers the broken back window of the Return to Nature Funeral Home in Penrose, Colo.,...
Colorado funeral home owner, wife arrested after nearly 200 bodies improperly stored
The backhoe caused a lot of damage to the store.
Suspects seen using backhoe to break through convenience store’s bulletproof glass for ATM
FILE - A view of the mobile phone app logos for, from left, Facebook and Instagram in New York,...
To help 2024 voters, Meta says it will begin labeling political ads that use AI-generated imagery