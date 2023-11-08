ECISD Bond Propositions A and B pass: Only 7.2% of registered voters cast a ballot

ECISD
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 10:06 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Three bond propositions from the Ector County School Board were on the ballot for the 2023 election, and two of them passed.

Proposition A includes purchasing land and constructing new buildings for a Career and Technical Education Center and a new middle school in West Ector County. This Proposition passed with 3,502 votes in favor.

Proposition B includes repairs and additions to Ratliff Stadium, including the installation of lights in the parking lot. This Proposition passed with 2,976 votes in favor.

Proposition C included updates to athletic facilities for Odessa and Permian High Schools failed by 145 votes.

According to the Ector County Elections Office, 82,752 voters were registered for this election, and only 5,958 people voted.

PROPOSITION A

FOR: 3,502

AGAINST: 2,401

PROPOSITION B

FOR: 2,976

AGAINST: 2,906

PROPOSITION C

FOR: 2,865

AGAINST: 3,010

