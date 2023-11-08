ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 9th, 2023: After a few days of record warmth, a cold front is making its way to the Permian Basin to bring some Fall weather back into the playing cards. Along with cooler temperatures, we can expect gusty winds, and some rain!

The cold front is expected to arrive a little after midnight, bringing us gusty winds out of the north. We will reach our highs in the morning hours, in the 50s, then continue to drop throughout the day as cooler air filters in behind the front. By the end of the day, many will be sitting in the 40s. The front will also bring some light rain along with moments of drizzle and off and on rain showers later in the day. Midland/Odessa are expecting to get anywhere between 0.1′'-0.25′' of rainfall, but we’ll take what we can get! Cooler days are in the extended forecast, with another chance of rain on Monday.

