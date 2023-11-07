Voting on Election Day? Here’s what you need to know

PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, voters across the Permian Basin will head to the polls to cast ballots for state and local elections.

Residents of Midland, Ector, Pecos, and other counties will have the opportunity to vote for or against school bonds.

Other county residents will vote on school board trustees or utility districts.

All counties will vote on 14 state constitutional amendments.

No matter what is on your ballot, it is important to go out and vote.

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MIDLAND COUNTY:

Midland County Election Day polling locations (none)

ECTOR COUNTY:

Ector County Polling Locations (none)

Martin County:

Wildcat Gym Foyer- 3011 Hwy 176, Lenorah, Tx

Martin County Community Center- 301 N. Theresa St, Stanton, Tx

Brewster County:

Brewster County Polling Locations (none)

Pecos County

Pecos County Polling Locations (none)

Andrews County:

James Roberts Center - 855 E Broadway Andrews, Tx

Winkler County

County Clerk’s Office- 100 East Winkler St. Kermit, Tx

