Voting on Election Day? Here’s what you need to know

By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 8:59 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
PERMIAN BASIN, Texas (KOSA) - On Tuesday, voters across the Permian Basin will head to the polls to cast ballots for state and local elections.

Residents of Midland, Ector, Pecos, and other counties will have the opportunity to vote for or against school bonds.

Other county residents will vote on school board trustees or utility districts.

All counties will vote on 14 state constitutional amendments.

No matter what is on your ballot, it is important to go out and vote.

Polls will be open on Tuesday from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

CBS7 is your First Alert Election station, and we will have team coverage all day of the latest results and reactions.

MIDLAND COUNTY:

Midland County Election Day polling locations
ECTOR COUNTY:

Ector County Polling Locations
Martin County:

  • Wildcat Gym Foyer- 3011 Hwy 176, Lenorah, Tx
  • Martin County Community Center- 301 N. Theresa St, Stanton, Tx

Brewster County:

Brewster County Polling Locations
Pecos County

Pecos County Polling Locations
Andrews County:

  • James Roberts Center - 855 E Broadway Andrews, Tx

Winkler County

  • County Clerk’s Office- 100 East Winkler St. Kermit, Tx

