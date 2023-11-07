United Airlines expects busiest Thanksgiving travel period on record

United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.
United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.(United Airlines via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - United Airlines is bracing for a record-breaking Thanksgiving travel period.

United is the first of the major U.S. airlines to release its forecast for the upcoming holiday season.

The airline says it will carry more passengers this Thanksgiving holiday than ever before.

United’s forecast calls for 5.9 million passengers flying on its planes, and it predicts the travel period to be longer than ever this year, spread over 11 days.

United expects the Sunday after Thanksgiving to be the busiest.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey White, 33
Former Midland youth minister, faces 10 years in prison on Child Pornography charges
Nathaniel Martinez, arrested for Murder-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Causing Death
Odessa man arrested after 16-year-old dies of Fentanyl poisoning
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Zachary Hightower walks with his teacher, Shawn Lunsford. The OHS student often sings in...
OHS student spreads joy near and far with TikTok country song covers
Smith says the variety of people and the kindness he’s experienced in Odessa made him want to...
‘You’re not going to find that in New York or L.A.:’ Tattoo artist returns to Odessa

Latest News

The U.S Supreme Court is seen on Friday, Nov. 3, 2023, in Washington. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib)
The Supreme Court seems likely to preserve a gun law that protects domestic violence victims
FILE - The Treasury Building is viewed in Washington, May 4, 2021. The Treasury Department has...
The US sanctions Mexican Sinaloa cartel members and firms over fentanyl trafficking
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the Vivatech show in Paris, France, on June 14, 2023. A group...
A Meta contractor saw his own child face sexism on Instagram. Now, he’s testifying before Congress
FILE - Tablets of ibuprofen are arranged for a photograph in New York on Thursday, Nov. 2,...
Drugs aren’t required to be tested in people who are obese. Here’s why that’s a problem