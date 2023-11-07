Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: According to the City of Odessa the suspect is now in custody.

According to the City of Odessa, SWAT and the Odessa Police Department are near Tanglewood.

The City says a person with a felony warrant and violent history is in the area.

The U.S. Marshal’s Service requested the help of Odessa officers.

CBS7 has a reporter on the scene and we will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.

