Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene
Published: Nov. 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: According to the City of Odessa the suspect is now in custody.
According to the City of Odessa, SWAT and the Odessa Police Department are near Tanglewood.
The City says a person with a felony warrant and violent history is in the area.
The U.S. Marshal’s Service requested the help of Odessa officers.
CBS7 has a reporter on the scene and we will continue to keep you updated as this story develops.
