600 grams of Marijuana found in Midland drug bust

ARREST
ARREST(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:53 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested on Monday for possession of Marijuana over 4 Ounces in a Drug-Free Zone and Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 over 4 Grams.

Officers with MCSO, SWAT, and US DEA Agents searched the area of 1100 N. Terrell St. where they found 600 grams of Marijuana, 4 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, two handguns, and $2,000 in cash.

Terrence Stanton, 31, and Jahlahni Edwards, 27, were both arrested.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Martinez, arrested for Murder-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Causing Death
Odessa man arrested after 16-year-old dies of Fentanyl poisoning
Corey White, 33
Former Midland youth minister, faces 10 years in prison on Child Pornography charges
Missing person
Odessa man found after he had been missing since September
A driver is dead following a head-on collision with a tour bus in Arizona.
Wrong-way driver dies after crashing into tour bus, officials say
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets

Latest News

I voted sticker
Voting on Election Day? Here’s what you need to know
November 4, 1948 was Clara Edwards’s first day of work at the First State Bank of Monahans. On...
Monahans local celebrates 75 years working at local bank
Monahans local celebrates 75 years working at local bank
Crane HS band heads to state competition, cites legacy, support and hard work