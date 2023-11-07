600 grams of Marijuana found in Midland drug bust

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Midland County Sheriff’s Office, two people were arrested on Monday for possession of Marijuana over 4 Ounces in a Drug-Free Zone and Possession of a Controlled Substance Penalty Group 2 over 4 Grams.

Officers with MCSO, SWAT, and US DEA Agents searched the area of 1100 N. Terrell St. where they found 600 grams of Marijuana, 4 grams of Psilocybin Mushrooms, two handguns, and $2,000 in cash.

Terrence Stanton, 31, and Jahlahni Edwards, 27, were both arrested.

