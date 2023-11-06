West Odessan speaks about the need of a new ECISD Middle School ahead of election

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - In West Odessa, there are a lot of shrubs and a couple of pumpjacks off in the distance.

But if the 2023 ECISD Bond passes the scenery will change and there will be a new building off of Tripp Ave which will accommodate almost 1,000 students.

“By building this school out west at this location it pretty much offers every person in West Odessa a 15-minute drive and cuts down significantly on the buses,” said Kevin Searcy, West Odessan

Currently, all ECISD middle schools are located inside Loop 338, while the area’s fastest student growth is in the northeast and western parts of Ector County which is part of the reason why this year’s bond’s most costly item is a new middle school in West Odessa.

“One of the things they saw in West Odessa was the massive growth. You see the growth when you get into the North and East but when you come out here a lot of people never made it past FM 1936 much less FM 866. You start to get out that way and you realize quickly that there are roughly 20,000 new residents in this area since we passed the last bond in 2012″ said Searcy

If this bond passes the new middle school will be over 170,000 sq feet.

The district chose the area to serve over 1000 students in West Odessa who live past the loop and as far out as FM 866.

“So, by having that middle school out here there will be less travel time and other opportunities for food and just a better education overall. I think” said Searcy

Searcy was born and raised in West Odessa and during his time in ECISD as a student, Searcy noticed not just the change in Ector County and its growth but also how the school district matched that change.

“I was born in 85 and went to school at OHS. Back then it was an extremely easy drive. I graduated 20 years ago. But what that came down to is we had half as many people living out here. Since then, we’ve added a lot of different lights and a lot more traffic” said Searcy

Searcy hopes if this bond passes it compliments the growth of the area.

“We need to be able to foster a whole new opportunity for these kids where my 15-minute drive is now 25 minutes for them,” said Searcy

