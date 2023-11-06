Two arrested after dispute over parking spot at Marshalls

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Over the weekend, 24-year-old Jesus Galarza Jr. and 25-year-old Frederick Davis were arrested by the Odessa Police Department after a dispute with a third person in the Marshall’s parking lot.

According to OPD, Galarrza hit the victim’s car, and then both he and Davis, pointed guns at the victim as he parked in another space.

Galarza and Davis continued pointing handguns at the victim while following him on foot through the parking lot. Galarza spit on the victim and attempted to fight him.

Davis then entered Marshalls and concealed his handgun in the toy aisle before being detained by UTPB Police.

Galarza fled the scene in his vehicle but was stopped by DPS at Eastridge and E. Loop 338.

Galarza was found to have a handgun, cocaine, and marijuana. Officers reviewed surveillance footage and spoke to multiple witnesses.

Davis was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Felony 2), Tampering with Physical Evidence (Felony 3), Unlawfully Carrying of a Weapon (Misdemeanor A), and for a warrant out of San Antonio for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Felony 2).

Frederick Davis (Odessa Police Department)

Galarza was arrested for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Felony 2), Possession of Cocaine “F2″(Felony 2), Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon (Misdemeanor A), and Possession of Marijuana (Misdemeanor B).

Frederick Davis (Odessa Police Department)

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.