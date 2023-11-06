Sacramento heads to Houston for conference matchup

Houston and Sacramento will hit the court in a matchup of Western Conference foes
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 9:52 AM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Sacramento Kings (2-3, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Houston Rockets (2-3, 11th in the Western Conference)

Houston; Monday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Sacramento visits Houston in Western Conference action Monday.

Houston went 22-60 overall, 12-40 in Western Conference action and 14-27 at home during the 2022-23 season. The Rockets averaged 110.7 points per game while shooting 45.7% from the field and 32.7% from behind the arc last season.

Sacramento went 48-34 overall and 32-20 in Western Conference action during the 2022-23 season. The Kings averaged 120.7 points per game last season, 52.3 in the paint, 17.6 off of turnovers and 14.9 on fast breaks.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Rockets defeated the Kings 107-89 in their last meeting on Nov. 5. Dillon Brooks led the Rockets with 26 points, and Malik Monk led the Kings with 18 points.

INJURIES: Rockets: Victor Oladipo: out (knee), Tari Eason: out (leg), Amen Thompson: out (ankle).

Kings: Trey Lyles: out (calf), De'Aaron Fox: out (ankle).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

