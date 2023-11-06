Real Salt Lake hosts the Houston Dynamo in Western Conference semifinals

Houston Dynamo (14-11-9, fourth in the Western Conference during the regular season) vs. Real Salt Lake (14-12-8, fifth in the Conference during the regular season)

Sandy, Utah; Monday, 9 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLS LINE: Real Salt Lake +126, Houston +189; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Real Salt Lake hosts the Houston Dynamo in the Western Conference semifinals.

RSL is 9-12-7 in conference play. RSL is second in the MLS with 178 shots on goal, averaging 5.2 per game.

The Dynamo are 12-9-7 in Western Conference games. The Dynamo are 8-0-0 when they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Monday for the fourth time this season. The Dynamo won the last meeting 2-1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jefferson Savarino has scored seven goals and added three assists for RSL. Brayan Vera has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games.

Amine Bassi has 11 goals and two assists for the Dynamo. Corey Baird has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: RSL: 4-5-1, averaging 1.4 goals, 4.9 shots on goal and 5.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Dynamo: 5-1-4, averaging 1.9 goals, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.3 corner kicks per game while allowing 0.8 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: RSL: Brayan Vera (injured), Pablo Ruiz (injured), Erik Lee Holt (injured), Justen Glad (injured), Christian Arango (injured), Marcelo Silva (injured).

Dynamo: Ifunanyachi Achara (injured), Tate Schmitt (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.