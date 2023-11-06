Police identify suspect from social media threat to Pampa High School

By Vanessa Garcia
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 12:38 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
PAMPA, Texas (KFDA) - Officials say police have identified a suspect from the social media threat that caused Pampa High School to dismiss students and staff earlier Monday.

According to an update on social media, Pampa Independent School District stated with the assistance of Pampa ISD, the Pampa Police Department identified the suspect. There is no longer an active threat and school will return to normal operations Tuesday.

“We want to thank the incredible officers and detectives with the Pampa Police Department and our Pampa ISD administrators for their quick response to protect students and staff. We are blessed to have such qualified people serving our community,” said Superintendent Hugh Piatt.

Pampa High School administrators were notified of a threat that came to a student through social media. The school was placed in a “secured hold” until officials say it a controlled dismissal was in the best interest of students and staff.

The controlled dismissal began at 12:10 p.m. and students were dismissed by their location in the building and not by grade level.

Buses for high school students will start running at 12:45 p.m. The students were dismissed for the rest of the day.

Multiple law enforcement officers were on campus during dismissal.

All of the other Pampa ISD campuses will have regular dismissal and bus routes.

