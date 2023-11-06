OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday

OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night
OPD searching for 17-year-old who shot a man Monday night(none)
By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:10 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: A 17-year-old is now wanted in connection to a shooting in Odessa, on Monday.

OPD says that Erik Avila, 17, and another unknown man entered the apartment of 30-year-old Montrell Jordan.

Erik Avila
Erik Avila(Odessa Police Department)

Avila and the unknown man entered the house with the intent to commit a felony. Once inside the apartment, Avila shot Jordan.

Jordan is currently in stable condition in the hospital.

Police are now searching for Avila on charges of burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another Felony.

Anyone with information on Avila’s location should contact the Odessa Police Department, and reference Case 23-0013184.

You may also provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers at (432) 333-8477.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Southgate Apartments.

According to the City of Odessa, one person was shot and taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

His status is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-3641.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Corey White, 33
Former Midland youth minister, faces 10 years in prison on Child Pornography charges
Nathaniel Martinez, arrested for Murder-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Causing Death
Odessa man arrested after 16-year-old dies of Fentanyl poisoning
Tyson is recalling 30,000 pounds of frozen chicken nuggets.
Tyson recalls 30,000 pounds of chicken nuggets
Zachary Hightower walks with his teacher, Shawn Lunsford. The OHS student often sings in...
OHS student spreads joy near and far with TikTok country song covers

Latest News

FILE - SWAT team
Person with Felony warrant on Tanglewood: OPD and SWAT are on the scene
ARREST
600 grams of Marijuana found in Midland drug bust
I voted sticker
Voting on Election Day? Here’s what you need to know
November 4, 1948 was Clara Edwards’s first day of work at the First State Bank of Monahans. On...
Monahans local celebrates 75 years working at local bank
Monahans local celebrates 75 years working at local bank