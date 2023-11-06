OPD searching for 17-year-old boy who shot a 30-year-old on Monday

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: A 17-year-old is now wanted in connection to a shooting in Odessa, on Monday.

OPD says that Erik Avila, 17, and another unknown man entered the apartment of 30-year-old Montrell Jordan.

Erik Avila (Odessa Police Department)

Avila and the unknown man entered the house with the intent to commit a felony. Once inside the apartment, Avila shot Jordan.

Jordan is currently in stable condition in the hospital.

Police are now searching for Avila on charges of burglary of habitation with the intent to commit another Felony.

Anyone with information on Avila’s location should contact the Odessa Police Department, and reference Case 23-0013184.

You may also provide information anonymously through CrimeStoppers at (432) 333-8477.

ORIGINAL STORY:

The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Southgate Apartments.

According to the City of Odessa, one person was shot and taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

His status is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-3641.

