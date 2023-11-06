One person taken to hospital after shooting in Odessa

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - The Odessa Police Department is investigating a shooting at the Southgate Apartments.

According to the City of Odessa, one person was shot and taken to Medical Center Hospital for treatment.

His status is unknown at this time.

If you have any information about this shooting contact the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-3641.

