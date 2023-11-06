Gun ‘inadvertently’ brought to Coahoma Junior High

COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Coahoma ISD website, Monday morning, CISD was told by a student that a gun was brought onto the Junior High School campus. CISD administration immediately began an investigation into the matter and determined that the gun was inadvertently brought to the school.

The district says that at no time were there any threats of violence made and they do not believe that there was a danger to student safety.

Student safety and welfare are of paramount importance to the District, and we take every allegation of a school safety violation seriously. We believe there is no present danger to our students and schools. Nonetheless, we will continue to take all measures necessary to ensure that its students are educated in a safe learning environment at all of our campuses.

CISD says that State and federal laws prohibit the district from disclosing personally identifiable student information. Because of these laws, CISD says the district will not provide any more information on the matter.

The District will continue to fully cooperate with all authorities having jurisdiction over this matter as needed and to the fullest extent permitted by law.

As Superintendent of Schools, I am very proud of the students, staff, and Coahoma Police Department for the prompt and proactive measures taken in resolving this situation.

