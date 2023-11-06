Gun ‘inadvertently’ brought to Coahoma Junior High

Coahoma ISD
Coahoma ISD(none)
By Lauren Munt
Nov. 6, 2023
COAHOMA, Texas (KOSA) - According to the Coahoma ISD website, Monday morning, CISD was told by a student that a gun was brought onto the Junior High School campus. CISD administration immediately began an investigation into the matter and determined that the gun was inadvertently brought to the school.

The district says that at no time were there any threats of violence made and they do not believe that there was a danger to student safety.

CISD says that State and federal laws prohibit the district from disclosing personally identifiable student information. Because of these laws, CISD says the district will not provide any more information on the matter.

