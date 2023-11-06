Crane HS band heads to state competition, cites legacy, support and hard work

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - For one West Texas town, the marching band is a huge part of their community.

You may remember the Crane band as Friday’s band of the week, but that title is just one of many successes the band has seen. Their Friday night beats are just as important as the Friday night lights.

Tomorrow, the Golden Crane Band will pack up and head to San Antonio for the state marching contest, an honor they’ve repeatedly earned.

“It’s the thing to do. Everyone’s in band in Crane,” said Sara Hill, the head band director.

About 300 kids go to Crane High School and around 150 of those kids participate in band.

“Having half of our school in band means we have varsity football players, varsity volleyball players, so it’s just not completely band people,” said Alberto Cardona, a junior and the band’s drum major.

That widespread participation is part of a tradition in Crane.

“So many people in this town, you know, look up to the band. It is a little bit of pressure on us, but I think we’ll do fine,” said Maria Lomeli, a senior and a trombone player.

The pressure comes from the band’s success. This is the 11th time in a row that the Golden Cranes have made it to the state competition.

It’s a bi-annual event, so their success has been a given for about 20 years.

“They know how to perform. When the time comes, they know what to do and that’s a pretty cool deal,” Hill said. “And I think that’s due to the success over the years that Crane has been around.”

Over the last 15 years, Hill says she’s watched the community’s love for the band continue to grow.

Sophomore Gracin Huartes feels that.

“With the Crane Band, it’s a special place to be. It really is. Everyone’s always talking about Crane band, Crane band, Crane band,” said Huartes, a French horn player. “It’s an amazing, amazing place to be.”

For senior Kayla Santos, it all comes down to work ethic.

“Staying until like, 10 p.m,” said Santos, a clarinet soloist. “Just staying late nights, having to do our best. Days we didn’t want to be here, we had cold nights, we had hot days. Extreme work.”

Percussion tech Ryan Rodriguez has watched the band rise to this point.

“I guess the most important takeaway is our improvement,” Rodriguez said. “...We’ve gotten, just slowly gotten better as the season’s gone along.”

The state competition is set for Wednesday. The band will compete at 3 p.m.

