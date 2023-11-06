City of Midland launches updated logo
Published: Nov. 6, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has introduced a new version of the “Feel the Energy” logo.
The City says that the change aligns with the organization’s strategic plan, mission statement, vision statement, and guiding principles recently adopted unanimously by the Council.
The logo will become visible to citizens on digital platforms as the City prepares for a comprehensive launch that adheres to fiscal responsibility.
