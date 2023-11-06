City of Midland launches updated logo

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) - The City of Midland has introduced a new version of the “Feel the Energy” logo.

This updated emblem signifies a bold and transformative shift within our organization, underscoring our dedication to serving our valued citizens and visitors.

The City says that the change aligns with the organization’s strategic plan, mission statement, vision statement, and guiding principles recently adopted unanimously by the Council.

The City of Midland staff aspires for residents to not only perceive the refreshed logo as a visual symbol of our dedication but also to actively observe our relentless pursuit to “Be” the energy of our City while offering exceptional customer service in all areas.

The logo will become visible to citizens on digital platforms as the City prepares for a comprehensive launch that adheres to fiscal responsibility.

