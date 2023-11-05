Midland Gem and Mineral Society Hosted 60th Annual show

By Armando Gomez
Published: Nov. 5, 2023 at 4:32 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Midland gem and mineral society hosted the sixtieth annual show at the Bush convention center this weekend.

This event celebrated the beauty of gems, minerals, and fossils.

The show featured over twenty vendors from Texas and across the United States.

Vendors showcased their handcrafted jewelry, minerals and fossils specimens.

“We have demonstrations going you can watch and learn. There are silent auctions you can purchase from. you have many vendors that have different things from all over the world.” said Member of the Midland Gem and Mineral society Crystal Gazaway.

There were live demonstrations of cutting rocks and polishing minerals.

People were fascinated by the large selection of geodes and the hidden crystals treasured inside which was the highlight of the event.

“Definitely the geodes. you have an ancient rock that no one has ever seen inside. They get to have them cut inside when they pick out a geode. The customers are the first ones to see what’s inside. It’s kind of a magical moment.” said Gazaway.

People were able to learn about the products that can be made out of rock minerals.

“To share to the community and maybe introduced to the beauty of nature and things that can be done with natural products.” said Member of the Midland Gem and Mineral Society Craig Tellinghuisen.

The Midland gem and mineral society are hoping to continue their annual show for many years.

They want to continue to attract more people to join the club.

“They are new people coming in and we oldies like to introduce the younger folks and get them involved. pretty soon, they are introducing their children, and it goes from generation to generation.” said Tellinghuisen.

The Midland gem and mineral society has this event once a year in the fall, but they are having another event in early spring.

