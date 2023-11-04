HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews beats Big Spring 62-27, both headed to playoffs.

The Andrews Mustangs beat Big Spring 62-27 at the Mustang Bowl on Friday. Andrews locks up the district’s 3-seed for the playoffs.
By Jakob Brandenburg
Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Andrews ISD said the Mustangs will play El Paso Austin in the first round. That game will be Thursday November 9 in Artesia, New Mexico.

Watch the video for highlights from Friday’s game.

