HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews beats Big Spring 62-27, both headed to playoffs.

ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews Mustangs beat Big Spring 62-27 at the Mustang Bowl on Friday. Andrews locks up the district’s 3-seed for the playoffs.

Andrews ISD said the Mustangs will play El Paso Austin in the first round. That game will be Thursday November 9 in Artesia, New Mexico.

Watch the video for highlights from Friday’s game.

