HIGHLIGHTS: Andrews beats Big Spring 62-27, both headed to playoffs.

Published: Nov. 4, 2023 at 12:08 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ANDREWS, Texas (KOSA) - The Andrews Mustangs beat Big Spring 62-27 at the Mustang Bowl on Friday. Andrews locks up the district’s 3-seed for the playoffs.
Andrews ISD said the Mustangs will play El Paso Austin in the first round. That game will be Thursday November 9 in Artesia, New Mexico.
