A Debate in Keeping Daylight Saving Time

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) -The efforts from federal and state levels to remove the twice-yearly time changes has not made any significant progress.

Brooks has been pushing for this proposal for four years now.

He is hoping it could change soon in Texas.

A long debate whether to keep daylight savings time permanently or to continue to change the clocks twice a year has been a major headache for Texans.

“I spoke with fellow Texans who do have health concerns. It can have an impact on your cardiovascular health. We have seen an increase in patients in the hospital. not only for Texas but across the country.” said Texas state representative district 81 Brooks Landgraf.

Daylight saving time causes a lot of stress to people when their daily routine changes.

“They should get rid of daylight-saving time. It should be like in the state of Arizona, they never had it. It messes everybody up. People are running late to work. you know, etc.” said Jeff Lofton.

There are also people who are not bothered by the time change, because they are used to it.

“It doesn’t bother me more because the time is regulated by the sun. We are there trying to keep up with the sun and time.” Isaac Henix.

If the proposal to change daylight saving time is approved by the senate, it could appear in the Texas voting ballot soon.

“I heard from literally thousands of west Texans about this issue. Everybody has a strong opinion about it of course on weekends like this when we do have a time change. Everybody made their opinion known to me,” said Brooks Landgraf.

A reminder that daylight saving ends today and will need to adjust your clocks an hour back tonight.

