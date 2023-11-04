Band of the Week: Crane Golden Cranes

By Lauren Munt
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 11:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - The Alpine and Crane faced off both on and off the field in Week 11 of High School Football.

Fans of both teams voted all week, in hopes that their band would take home the banner.

It was a close race between the two 3A bands, with a total of 14,687 votes.

The Crane Golden Crane band defeated the Alpine Fightin’ Bucks Band with 7,673 votes to Alpine’s 7,014 votes.

Hear the band in action above.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Martinez, arrested for Murder-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Causing Death
Odessa man arrested after 16-year-old dies of Fentanyl poisoning
Corey White, 33
Former Midland youth minister, faces 10 years in prison on Child Pornography charges
Handcuffs image
Man receives life sentence for murder at Midland hotel
Man shot near Dollar General in Odessa
Generic gavel picture
Midland man receives life without parole in capital murder trial

Latest News

Band of the Week: Crane Golden Cranes
Band of the Week: Crane Golden Cranes
Ector library sees first graduate in sponsored adult education program
The Gale Excel Adult High School. It’s a virtual, self-paced program for people over age 21 to...
Ector library sees first graduate in sponsored adult education program
The Marine Corp was formed on November 10, but at The Cave, they celebrate on the Saturday...
Odessa Marines celebrate 248th birthday of U.S. Marine Corps