Band of the Week: Crane Golden Cranes

CRANE, Texas (KOSA) - The Alpine and Crane faced off both on and off the field in Week 11 of High School Football.

Fans of both teams voted all week, in hopes that their band would take home the banner.

It was a close race between the two 3A bands, with a total of 14,687 votes.

The Crane Golden Crane band defeated the Alpine Fightin’ Bucks Band with 7,673 votes to Alpine’s 7,014 votes.

Hear the band in action above.

