Tascosa clinches playoff berth with win over Coronado

TJ Tillman celebrates touchown grab in Tascosa win.
TJ Tillman celebrates touchown grab in Tascosa win.(KFDA)
By KJ Doyle
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 12:31 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - The Tascosa Rebels took down the Coronado Mustangs on Thursday night to clinch the fourth and final playoff spot in District 2-5A.

Thanks to some help from the Amarillo High Sandies who took down Monterey on Thursday, the Rebels finish district action in sole possession of 4th place with no need for tiebreakers to claim the playoff spot.

The Rebels for things started early going up 21-0 thanks to some strong running from Zaq Edwards (3 TDs) and an amazing catch in the endzone from TJ Tillman.

Sophomore quarterback Coltyn Fulton finished three total touchdowns (two passing, one rushing). Senior running back Treshun Wilson also added a touchdown in his first game since getting injured in Week 1 of the season.

The Rebels will now head to the postseason, awaiting the district championship game between Del Valle and Bel Air. The loser of that matchup with play Amarillo High while the winner will play Tascosa. Both games will be played down in El Paso.

Copyright 2023 KFDA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Martinez, arrested for Murder-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Causing Death
Odessa man arrested after 16-year-old dies of Fentanyl poisoning
Corey White, 33
Former Midland youth minister, faces 10 years in prison on Child Pornography charges
Handcuffs image
Man receives life sentence for murder at Midland hotel
Man shot near Dollar General in Odessa
Generic gavel picture
Midland man receives life without parole in capital murder trial

Latest News

Former Indiana basketball head coach Bobby Knight, left, makes his first appearance at Indiana...
Former Texas Tech coach Bob Knight dead at 83
HIGHLIGHTS: Frenship Tigers defeat Odessa Bronchos 77-49
HIGHLIGHTS: Frenship Tigers defeat Odessa Bronchos 77-49
HIGHLIGHTS: Frenship Tigers defeat Odessa Bronchos 77-49
HIGHLIGHTS: Frenship Tigers defeat Odessa Bronchos 77-49
Odessa Permian Panthers football
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian blows out San Angelo Central 42-14
Permian jumped out to a 28-0 lead early in the 2nd quarter, and picked up a key district victory
HIGHLIGHTS: Permian blows out San Angelo Central 42-14