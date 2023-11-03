Odessa Marines celebrate 248th birthday of U.S. Marine Corps

By Jensen Young
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Calling all Marines! The 248th birthday of the U.S. Marines is on November 10, but there will be a celebration on Saturday, November 4, at The Cave on 7th Street.

The U.S. Marine Corps was formed in 1775 and the birthday has been observed since 1921.

Marines have been celebrating the anniversary at the Cave for the last 15 years.

It’s an important celebration for Marines to observe, no matter what.

The Marine Corps was formed on November 10, but at The Cave, they celebrate on the Saturday before the 10th so that more people and families can attend the celebration.

They will be serving a barbecue lunch starting at 11 and will have a formal cake cutting presented my local Marine recruiters at 1.

The event is free and meant to be a gathering of Marines and their families so they can bond and celebrate a shared experience.

Lynn Reese has many old Marine keepsakes on display that are breathtaking. Much of it is gear that he received at bootcamp in the 1950s.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Martinez, arrested for Murder-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Causing Death
Odessa man arrested after 16-year-old dies of Fentanyl poisoning
Corey White, 33
Former Midland youth minister, faces 10 years in prison on Child Pornography charges
Handcuffs image
Man receives life sentence for murder at Midland hotel
Man shot near Dollar General in Odessa
Generic gavel picture
Midland man receives life without parole in capital murder trial

Latest News

Energy City Bike Grand Opening
Energy City Bikes Grand Opening
Goosey
Adopt-a-pet with Carpet Tech: Meet Goosey
Learning a new trade at 14 and starting his own business at 18… that’s what one Odessan did,...
Xquisite Cabinets started by Jovany Gomez after learning the trade at 14 years old
Transition Fair 2023
The Transition Fair 2023