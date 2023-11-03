Odessa Marines celebrate 248th birthday of U.S. Marine Corps

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Calling all Marines! The 248th birthday of the U.S. Marines is on November 10, but there will be a celebration on Saturday, November 4, at The Cave on 7th Street.

The U.S. Marine Corps was formed in 1775 and the birthday has been observed since 1921.

Marines have been celebrating the anniversary at the Cave for the last 15 years.

It’s an important celebration for Marines to observe, no matter what.

It didn’t matter where you were on November the 10th, or whatever day before or after that we celebrated, but we would have a cake cutting. It might be out in the field, it might be in a lot of different situations…

The Marine Corps was formed on November 10, but at The Cave, they celebrate on the Saturday before the 10th so that more people and families can attend the celebration.

We want the wives, girlfriends, boyfriends, whoever, to come and be with the Marines and see what we celebrate– see what we think about the Marine Corp and what it has meant and is meaning to us still, after all these years that we’ve been out

They will be serving a barbecue lunch starting at 11 and will have a formal cake cutting presented my local Marine recruiters at 1.

The event is free and meant to be a gathering of Marines and their families so they can bond and celebrate a shared experience.

Lynn Reese has many old Marine keepsakes on display that are breathtaking. Much of it is gear that he received at bootcamp in the 1950s.

