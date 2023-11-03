Energy City Bikes Grand Opening

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -The Energy city bikes store in Midland had a soft grand opening today.

Energy city bikes wants to be the main hub for the cycling community who need new bike equipment.

It’s been a long time since Midland had a bike shop.

They want to help the community to be in shape.

“We want to enhance the community for everybody’s enjoyment and health. We thought Midland needed a cycling shop so that is something we are hoping to put together.” said owner of Energy city bikes Cliff Coleman.

Bike riding has been apparently popular in Midland.

Energy city bikes is planning to have a cycling competition and prize giveaways in the future.

