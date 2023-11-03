Cornyn: Ector County ISD to Receive $356K to improve school safety

Senator John Cornyn commends the Senate for coming together on pushing new gun bill. (Senate TV).
By Micah Allen
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 1:19 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, D.C (KOSA) -U.S. Senator John Cornyn announced Friday that Ector County Independent School District was awarded a federal grant of $356,250 which to improve security through school safety programs.

This can include violence prevention training for law enforcement, the addition of physical security like metal detectors, and the installation of technology for expedited notification of local law enforcement during an emergency. This grant comes from the U.S. Department of Justice’s School Violence Prevention Program (SVPP). A significant portion of this program’s funding was authorized by Sen. Cornyn’s Bipartisan Safer Communities Act, signed into law on June 25, 2022, to address specific concerns that have led to recent mass shootings.

“No parent should fear for the safety of their student when they drop them off at school, and no student or teacher should be afraid when they walk into the classroom,” said Sen. Cornyn. “In the aftermath of the tragedy in Uvalde, I’m grateful that meaningful solutions are being delivered through this funding to prevent violence in Texas schools.”

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

