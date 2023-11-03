CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, November 4th, 2023

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/3/23
By Tom Tefertiller
Published: Nov. 3, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, November 4th, 2023: A very quiet weekend is forecast for West Texas thanks to high pressure continuing to control the weather. Look for a weak cool front to arrive later on Saturday and keep temperatures into the mid 70s for the Permian Basin.

Next week will be one of those that has two distinct seasons...Spring to start and then Fall to end. Temperatures will be approaching record highs and into the 80s by Monday but will end abruptly by Thursday. That is when a strong cold front arrives and drops temperatures and brings rain chances back to the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nathaniel Martinez, arrested for Murder-Manufacture/Delivery Controlled Substance Causing Death
Odessa man arrested after 16-year-old dies of Fentanyl poisoning
Corey White, 33
Former Midland youth minister, faces 10 years in prison on Child Pornography charges
Handcuffs image
Man receives life sentence for murder at Midland hotel
Man shot near Dollar General in Odessa
Generic gavel picture
Midland man receives life without parole in capital murder trial

Latest News

CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/3/23
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast 11/3/23
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, November 3rd, 2023
Craig Stewart
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Thursday, November 2nd, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, November 1st, 2023
CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Wednesday, November 1st, 2023