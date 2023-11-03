ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Saturday, November 4th, 2023: A very quiet weekend is forecast for West Texas thanks to high pressure continuing to control the weather. Look for a weak cool front to arrive later on Saturday and keep temperatures into the mid 70s for the Permian Basin.

Next week will be one of those that has two distinct seasons...Spring to start and then Fall to end. Temperatures will be approaching record highs and into the 80s by Monday but will end abruptly by Thursday. That is when a strong cold front arrives and drops temperatures and brings rain chances back to the forecast.

Copyright 2023 KOSA. All rights reserved.