Xquisite Cabinets started by Jovany Gomez after learning the trade at 14 years old

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Learning a new trade at 14 and starting his own business at 18… that’s what one Odessan did, even though he had no business background.

Jovany Gomez started in the cabinetry industry when he started high school. Now after many trials and failures, he’s built a business that he can be proud of.

One person gave him a shot when he had no idea what he was doing... In fact, he didn’t know what the lines on a tape measure were for.

He kept working until he understood the trade and also became a first-generation high school graduate, then he started Xquisite Cabinets… right in his backyard.

It’s really really hard man, I’d have to say that I’ve been pretty close to giving up a couple of times considering that… I didn’t have really nobody to teach me, you know, how to run a business. I’ve kind of just had to learn all the ins and outs of the business on my own.

In the six years since starting the business, he has been able to branch out to a variety of projects.

Now in the position I am, I never really realized that, you know, being offered that job would actually mean that it would be my long term profession.

He got his brother, Jesus, started in cabinetry when he started Xquisite Cabinetry in March 2018.

He’s seen all of the work Jovany put in to get to this point with his business and it’s inspired him.

You know, Jovany never had someone to look up to as a– he’s done this business thing all on his own. So him doing it on his own, not dipping his toes in the water, just diving in… I’m super proud of him.

He hopes to pass Xquisite Cabinets to his brother as he moves into bigger projects.

I want to finish high school, you know, get my diploma. And after that, just work with my brother, try to follow his footsteps and try to be a big dog like him.

Jovany would encourage anyone to start their own business if they are passionate about it… just understand that many struggles will surface.

Just do it. Just go for it. Just go for it because, you know, a business has to start from somewhere. And you will have to fail… you will fail time after time after time until you make it work.

Jovany is going to be starting a new business called Xquisite Homes by the end of the year, so the Gomez brothers can work on bigger and better projects.

