Xquisite Cabinets started by Jovany Gomez after learning the trade at 14 years old
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Learning a new trade at 14 and starting his own business at 18… that’s what one Odessan did, even though he had no business background.
Jovany Gomez started in the cabinetry industry when he started high school. Now after many trials and failures, he’s built a business that he can be proud of.
One person gave him a shot when he had no idea what he was doing... In fact, he didn’t know what the lines on a tape measure were for.
He kept working until he understood the trade and also became a first-generation high school graduate, then he started Xquisite Cabinets… right in his backyard.
In the six years since starting the business, he has been able to branch out to a variety of projects.
He got his brother, Jesus, started in cabinetry when he started Xquisite Cabinetry in March 2018.
He’s seen all of the work Jovany put in to get to this point with his business and it’s inspired him.
He hopes to pass Xquisite Cabinets to his brother as he moves into bigger projects.
Jovany would encourage anyone to start their own business if they are passionate about it… just understand that many struggles will surface.
Jovany is going to be starting a new business called Xquisite Homes by the end of the year, so the Gomez brothers can work on bigger and better projects.
