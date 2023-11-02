Texas Senate passed 1.5 billion dollar fund for border security

Terrell County, Texas (KOSA) - The state Senate on Tuesday approved a $1.5 billion proposal that would give Gov. Greg Abbott the money to continue building a barrier along the Texas-Mexico border and pay for state troopers.

Senate Bill 6 passed on a 17-11 vote and now heads to the House of Representatives.

At the hearing was Terrell County Sheriff Thaddeus Cleveland who voiced concern about the current administration.

“We do not have a crime problem in Terrell County, what we have is a national security problem,” said Cleveland

With the recent rise in border crossings over the last month Gov. Greg Abbott called for a special session to address border security issues

“President Biden has done absolutely nothing for border security. This administration has done nothing. The U.S. government had an obligation to continue to build the border wall and they decided not to build it until recently” said Cleveland

Local Rep. Brooks Landgraf was in support of the bill passing for the same reasons as Sheriff Cleveland.

“Again this is a federal responsibility but the Biden Administration is not doing the job that it needs to do on the border,” said Landgraf, (R) Texas District 81

The bill lawmakers passed would devote the entire $1.5 billion to border barrier construction.

Senate Bill 6 would set aside $40 million for overtime expenses and costs to increase law enforcement presence throughout Texas.

The rest of the funds would go to continue building a barrier on the 1,200-mile Texas and Mexico border.

For border security out here in West Texas they have the Rio Grande which helps them with security. But other parts of the state don’t have that barrier so this funding will help in places like Eagle Pass.

“What we have is the lower canon through the Rio Grande which creates a barrier so this particular area out here in West Texas that we work and patrol we likely won’t see border fencing. We use technology to help us defend this portion of the border and help secure it” said Cleveland

To help track down people crossing the border, Terrell County Border Agents as well as Terrell County Sheriff’s Office uses a joint sensor package and also uses border patrol surveillance towers and sensors to help locate people crossing the border.

With the recent approval of additional funding, this will help border agents with more technology.

With the bill passing in the Senate it now has to pass in the House to then be signed by Gov. Greg Abbott.

