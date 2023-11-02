Special Olympics Texas hosts breakfast with heroes

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -West Texans got a chance to have breakfast with champions.

This event was hosted by the Special Olympics Texas at the Midland County Horseshoe Arena.

Athletes, trainers and people who advocate for the special olympics were there to bring more exposure and hear the stories of these athletes.

With the Special Olympics Texas fall classic coming to the Permian Basin next year.

Many people in the Midland/Odessa area got a chance to meet these athletes that want to make a difference and inspire those with intellectual disabilities.

“It’s just an amazing feeling. Coming out here and you know meeting new people. Athletes, coaches, making new friends and stuff like that. It’s just amazing. You know this helped me out a lot over the years and in life just being able to compete with people out here in the Permian Basin.” said Steven Flores, Special Olympics Texas athlete.

Many speakers came up to the podium to talk about the importance of hosting the special olympics in the Midland-Odessa area.

Athletes from all parts of Texas were present to share their experiences of being a part of the special olympics and their excitement for what’s to come.

“It’s going to be great because some of our family member scan come and come and enjoy the sports that we love. And hopefully we can get more people involved here in this part of West Texas.” said Gabriel “Lil Bear” Hernandez, coach/player at the Special Olympic Texas.

“I’m so happy to be on the breakfast with champions. This is my first time doing this. And I am so happy for it.” said Ashton Crocker, athlete at the Special Olympics Texas.

Hundreds of people were there to show their support and donate to the Special Olympics Texas.

The wreath was presented by the Midland County Sheriff’s, but the Odessa Police Department, Odessa Fire Rescue and other officials were also there. For some it was an emotional moment.

“You know we have such a caring and loving community. It just touches my heart every time I talk about these special athletes. I’m very passionate about certain things, and i’m passionate for these athletes and what they do. And what the community does for each one of them.” said Midland County Sheriff, David Criner.

Midland ISD teachers were also there to show their support and talk about the importance of having programs for students with intellectual disabilities.

“It increases the publics awareness of the program and in the school, and community, it helps the gen ed students learn more about the students with special needs. And learn that they’re just like them.” said Robert Willard, Midland ISD District Unified Sports Coordinator.

If you want to know how you can help the Special Olympics Texas, click here.

