The Midland City Council authorize the purchase of a new fitness court that will be installed at Dennis the Menace Park

MIDLAND, Texas (KOSA) -A new fitness court is coming to the city of Midland at Dennis the Menace Park.

The Midland city council have authorized the purchase of a new fitness court designed by the National Fitness campaign.

The Midland parks and recreation department received a fifty-thousand-dollar grant from the National Fitness campaign to build the project.

The fitness court is designed to provide a full body workout for all ages with a variety of workouts for people to do.

“Seven different areas of type of workouts. a core area, squat area, a push area, pull area, agility, lunge, and bend. just different types of activities to do.” said Recreation Manager Joey Jolly.

There is even a free app where people can track their own activities and access training videos.

“You can go on to the app and you can start at the lowest level you like or wherever you want to jump in at. Just move up through those levels and it will give you types of workouts depending on what you want to concentrate on.” said Interim Community Services director Laurie Williams.

The fitness court will benefit everyone in the community but especially the parents who take their child to Dennis the Menace Park.

“It gives people an opportunity to get out and workout. it allows parents to take their kids to the park and get a workout while their kids are in the park.” said Jolly.

Once the fitness court is complete, the city is planning to add shade to combat the summer heat.

This is the first fitness court in Midland.

Depending on how the community responds to it, there could be more in the future.

“If it is well received and people enjoy it. If it gets really crowded and people are needing to wait in line. Hopefully we do more.” said Williams.

The fitness court will be free to the public and the city of Midland is hoping to have it completed in early spring.

