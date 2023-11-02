A look at deteriorating infrastructure at Bonham, portables at Nimitz Middle School

ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - Next week, Proposition A of the ECISD bond will endure the critical eye of voters. .

Part of the $424 million prop is aimed at a new middle school in West Odessa and sweeping maintenance across the district.

Many voters may not get to see that requested maintenance firsthand. However, CBS7 took a tour of Nimitz Middle School and Bonham Middle School.

Students and staff at Bonham face issues with electric, plumbing and HVAC systems that affect them everyday.

In the Bonham auditorium, students play amid water damaged ceilings.

Back rooms used for tutoring show how the condensation from the AC, the aging sewage and water system and a damaged roof combine to create such conditions. Some of the ceiling flakes on the floor.

“So Bonham is a good reflection of what we have throughout the district. The different types of systems we get calls on,” said Sam Magallan, executive operations director at ECISD.

The outdated plumbing leads gym students to avoid showering. The water pressure is low, there’s no hot water and when the showers do run, they don’t drain properly.

Sometimes the showers are manually pumped so the water doesn’t stand. Unusable showers have turned to storage units.

“We might be able to patch them up here and there, but overall, we would need to address that plumbing system,” Magallan said.

Bonham’s power circuit often shorts, leaving teachers repeatedly resetting it.

The school’s elevator is broken, confining students and teachers with disabilities to the first floor.

Some of their fire alarms don’t work. ECISD staff say that’s not unique to Bonham.

The district handles about 1,200 maintenance requests per month.

“The district’s done the best that it can, the best that it’s been able to do with what it has,” Magallan said. “At this point, when we’re having to do that many repairs or that many replacements, you have to go, well, how do I get this done with the current budget that we have?”

Each of the six middle schools in the district are more than 60 years old. Take Nimitz for example, where the campus has 18 portable classrooms due to overcrowding.

“We’re looking at schools that were built in a time where our populations of our communities were a lot smaller, therefore the populations of kids were smaller. And we all see the increase in population just as we drive down the street,” said Andra Jones, executive director of the Boys & Girls Club of the Permian Basin.

There are 158 portable classrooms in the district and 60 of them are on middle school campuses.

“You start to do the math on that, that’s another middle school in itself just on portables,” Magallan said.

Magallan says the portables are a maintenance problem themselves because they’re not meant for long term use.

Olga Mejia is a former ECISD parent turned grandparent. She says her grandchildren tell her about stresses at school.

“They say it’s just overcrowded and it’s overwhelming how… it’s overcrowded in the hallways and they tend to get to class late,” Mejia said.

Bond supporter Sara Moore says middle schools face aging infrastructure plus overcrowding.

“It just, if the hallways are crowded already, and you have those kind of things going on, it just compounds the issue for the students,” said Moore, the co-chair of Odessans for a Bright Future.

Part of Proposition A is asking for millions to complete this kind of maintenance at many schools that each have unique needs and varying degrees of repair. It also asks for a new middle school in West Odessa, among other expenses.

For a detailed list about the repairs needed at each school, you can head to ECISD’s website for a full breakdown.

Note: Multiple sources say no formal PAC has been formed against the ECISD bond. If you would like to share your thoughts against the bond in an on-camera interview about this, please contact news@cbs7.com.

