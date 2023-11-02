CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, November 3rd, 2023

CBS7 News at 4 - First Alert Forecast
By Sawyer McElroy
Published: Nov. 2, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - CBS7 FIRST ALERT Forecast for Friday, November 3rd, 2023: After a picture perfect fall day on Thursday, Friday looks to be another great day across West Texas and southeast New Mexico, albeit a touch warmer.

It’ll be a chilly start to the day Friday with temperatures in the early morning hours in the . Through the day, temperatures will warm into the 70s and 80s. Midland/Odessa are looking to see a high temperature of 74°. Lots of blue sky and sunshine are on tap across the region Friday.

As a ridge of high pressure slides east across the area, high temperatures and quiet conditions will persist for the majority of the week. Highs will continue to increase heading into the weekend and new week. They’re looking to top out in the mid-80s Tuesday, just in time for Election Day. Our next cold front looks to move through Wednesday into Thursday dropping temperatures from the 80s back into the 60s. With the front, very slight rain chances return to the forecast, but overall, conditions will remain dry and quiet over the next 10-days.

