OHS student spreads joy near and far with TikTok country song covers

By Hannah Brock
Published: Nov. 1, 2023 at 6:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
ODESSA, Texas (KOSA) - One Odessa High School student is using his passion for music to bring joy to people near and far.

Music therapy played a key role in Zachary Hightower’s development after a traumatic brain injury.  At the same time, he has gained thousands of views as he sings along to country songs.

“That’s what I’m trying to do, is be a country star like all of my friends, Luke Combs, Jason Aldean [and] Carrie Underwood,” said Hightower, a sophomore at OHS.

For Zachary, it all started with a birthday wish.

“He wished for his 14th birthday that he was able to get on TikTok and to have his own TikTok,” said his mother, Makayla Rainey. “And our agreement was that was fine, but I had full control over it.”

Over the next two years, the mother-son pair posted videos of Zachary singing along to country music.

His account grew to more than 9,000 followers, but Zachary’s connection to music goes much further back.

After he was a victim of shaken baby syndrome by a non-family member, music therapy helped him learn to walk and talk.

Now, he brings music to any classroom.

“Well, Mr. Lunsford and I have been friends for like, what? A couple of years?” Hightower said as he turned to his teacher. “And I play a lot of music in his room.”

Zachary uses his passion to help other students in the life skills program, according to his teacher, Shawn Lunsford.

“Zach is in there with a bunch of other kids and everybody has a different temperament, and music seems to be the calming beast,” Lunsford said. “So, Zach will pick out a song and he’ll sing it and all the students will start swaying with him.”

His mother says he uses TikTok to build confidence.

“I mean it’s just totally blown me away. He’s totally a different child than what he was before the TikTok,” Rainey said.

In fact, Zachary isn’t afraid to self-promote.

“Matter of fact, I think he picked up two or three followers while we were in the office waiting to come in for the interview,” Lunsford said.

So, naturally, he has a message for you.

“Odessa, Texas if you’re hearing me right now, I want Midland and Odessa to please get me some more followers on TikTok.”

If you want to learn more about Zachary, you can follow him on TikTok at @kaylarainey738.

